Former AG says special ops should be assigned to take out drug cartels

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that the United States should use special ops units to destroy drug cartels in Mexico to secure cooperating from the Mexican government.

“It would be good to have the Mexicans’ cooperation. And I think that will only come when the Mexicans know that we’re willing to do it with or without their cooperation,” Barr told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “The goal here should be to do whatever is necessary to destroy these organizations. If we make it clear we’re willing to act alone if necessary, the Mexicans will join us.”

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

“Nobody is talking about a conventional takeover of Mexico or rolling the military down to invade Mexico,” Barr added. “Our military on these kinds of things with the intelligence we have can act with precision and through special operations, the use of drones, going after the finances, which we know how they’re structured and where they are. We can decimate – we can destroy these groups in a relatively short period of time. It’s just a matter of will.”

WATCH:

Barr’s comments come in the wake of the death of two Americans as the result of a drug cartel kidnapping following a firefight in the border city of Matamoros. Two other Americans kidnapped by the cartel gunmen were recovered alive.

Should special ops be assigned to take out drug cartels? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“We have destroyed cartels in the past. It just takes focusing on them and doing it. In Syria, I think this could be done with not as – as much kinetic force as we did in Syria,” Barr said. “That was a precise operation. There were a few thousand Americans, special operators that pulled that off and we destroyed ISIS. We can do this.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas called for military action against the drug cartels during a November CNBC appearance, citing deaths from fentanyl and the crisis on the border.

“People say this is an invasion of Mexico. Number one, it won’t take that kind of effort. And number two, if Mexico wants to be jealous of their sovereignty, sovereignty has duties and responsibilities,” Barr said. “If you don’t control the territory and stop people operating from that territory against us, you don’t have sovereign rights over that territory.”

The Mexican embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!