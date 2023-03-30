A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Fox News says Trump indicted after Manhattan DA probe for hush money payments

Unprecedented charges relate to payments made to Stormy Daniels ahead of 2016 election

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Donald J. Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(FOX NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump has been indicted, possibly as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's years-long investigation into hush-money payments.

The charges stem from the $130,000 hush money payment then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted out of charging Trump related to the Stormy Daniels payment in 2019, even as Cohen implicated him as part of his plea deal. The Federal Election Commission also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021.

TRENDING: 'Potentially catastrophic': Musk, Wozniak push A.I. moratorium

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pro-trans protesters arrested after swarming state capitol amid House vote
U.S. army helicopters crash in Kentucky, 9 killed
Fox News says Trump indicted after Manhattan DA probe for hush money payments
Caravan of more than 1,000 migrants crosses into El Paso illegally as chaos erupts in Mexico
Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×