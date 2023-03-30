Fox News says Trump indicted after Manhattan DA probe for hush money payments

(FOX NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump has been indicted, possibly as part of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's years-long investigation into hush-money payments.

The charges stem from the $130,000 hush money payment then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted out of charging Trump related to the Stormy Daniels payment in 2019, even as Cohen implicated him as part of his plea deal. The Federal Election Commission also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021.

