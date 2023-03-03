A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Franklin Graham to preach in Vietnam

'Spring Love Festival' backed by 300 churches

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2023 at 3:03pm
Franklin Graham

(CBN) – Evangelist Franklin Graham will be sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ in a communist country. He met with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and other government officials Wednesday to discuss his upcoming evangelistic outreach event there.

Graham, 70, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) will be presenting the gospel message during The Spring Love Festival on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5 at the Phu Tho Sports Facility in Ho Chi Minh City.

"I am grateful for this and thankful to the Deputy Prime Minister and the government for allowing me to come and preach in Vietnam a second time," Graham, who preached in Hanoi in December 2017, said in a statement. "This weekend I am looking forward to being in beautiful Ho Chi Minh City, where we are working with more than 300 churches for the Spring Love Festival. All are welcome to attend these free events where I will share a message of God's love for the people of Vietnam."

Read the full story ›

