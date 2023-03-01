Fretful Dems seek Capitol architect who'll prioritize inside 'threats' with anti-gun rules

By Nino Cambria

Daily Caller News Foundation

House Democrats expressed their desire in a letter that the next Capitol architect is someone who will help combat the perceived threat of their colleagues.

In a Feb. 16 letter to President Joe Biden given to NBC News, Democratic California Rep. Jared Huffman and 13 other House Democrats sounded the alarm about current protocol allowing members of congress and their guests to bypass security, asking the president to nominate a new Capitol architect who will change them.

“It is imperative that the next Architect of the Capitol be mindful of threats from both outside and inside the Capitol complex and enforce rules barring Members of Congress from carrying firearms,” they wrote. “The new House Republican Majority has put the safety and security of the House Chamber, the very seat of American Democracy, at risk to infiltration and violence with reckless, politically-motivated changes to rules governing safety in the chamber,” they added.

The current House rules ban the carrying of firearms anywhere on the grounds except for congress members’ offices, according to NBC News. But some House Democrats believe Republican lawmakers are passing by security to sneak their firearms onto the premises.

Huffman told NBC News the law of averages suggests there is a substantial risk with a group of 535 people entering the Capitol unscreened. “It’s crazy to just assume” that members of congress and “dozens” of staffers are each immune to the risk factors for gun violence.

Loopholes that let congress members carry firearms in the Capitol make us all less safe. I’ve been pushing for years to increase safety across the board—and appointing an Architect of the Capitol who won’t let members flout the rules is an important part of that equation. https://t.co/XZqDmD5kBD — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) February 28, 2023

Shortly after the Capitol riot, House Democrats had metal detectors installed in the building, which many Republicans ignored by walking around them, calling the placement of the detectors “unconstitutional.” After regaining control of the House in January, the metal detectors were removed, prompting some Democrats to raise concerns that their colleagues might shoot up congress.

Biden ousted Brett Blanton, the previous capitol architect, earlier this month after an inspector general’s report found that he misused his authority.

The architect of the Capitol is tasked with maintaining and operating Capitol grounds, according to AOC.gov.

Huffman, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

