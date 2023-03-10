German shooting: 7 dead including 1 unborn child at Jehovah's Witness meeting

(FOX NEWS) – Seven people were killed, including an unborn child, after a gunman opened fire during a Jehovah's Witness hall meeting in Hamburg, Germany reports said Friday.

The gunman, identified only as Philipp F. due to German privacy laws, fired over 100 rounds in what is believed to have been a solo attack Thursday night before taking his own life.

His motive remains unconfirmed, though he was reported to have been a former member of the religious group who posed "ill-feelings" toward the community, according to the BBC.

