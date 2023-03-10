A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
German shooting: 7 dead including 1 unborn child at Jehovah's Witness meeting

Solo gunman fired over 100 rounds, then took his own life

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2023 at 4:18pm
German shooting leaves 7 dead (video screenshot)

German shooting leaves 7 dead (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Seven people were killed, including an unborn child, after a gunman opened fire during a Jehovah's Witness hall meeting in Hamburg, Germany reports said Friday.

The gunman, identified only as Philipp F. due to German privacy laws, fired over 100 rounds in what is believed to have been a solo attack Thursday night before taking his own life.

His motive remains unconfirmed, though he was reported to have been a former member of the religious group who posed "ill-feelings" toward the community, according to the BBC.

Read the full story ›

German shooting: 7 dead including 1 unborn child at Jehovah's Witness meeting
