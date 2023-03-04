German woman banned from Poland after trying to help migrants at Belarus border wall

(NOTES FROM POLAND) – A German woman has been expelled from Poland and banned from entering the country for five years for repeatedly violating a ban on civilians accessing the area along the border with Belarus where the Polish government recently constructed a wall to prevent crossings by migrants.

The 26-year-old was part of a group spotted by an electronic monitoring system throwing packages through the border wall from the Polish to the Belarusian side. Border guards were dispatched to detain them, and found that the group contained three Polish nationals, two Germans and one Swiss citizen.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

It was established that five of the group had violated the ban on entering the strip along the border, resulting in them being issued with 500 zloty (€107) fines, which they refused to accept. In such cases, the fines can be enforced in court.

TRENDING: A big family fight just waiting to happen

Read the full story ›