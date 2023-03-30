A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Commentary MoneyDAVE SAYS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Get a loan to buy rental property?

Dave Ramsey offers financial advice to in-debt lady selling her cabin

Dave Ramsey By Dave Ramsey
Published March 30, 2023 at 6:40pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dear Dave,

I'm going to sell a rental cabin I own, and the sale should bring me about $388,000. Should I take the proceeds from the sale and use it to pay off my home and other debt or use the money to buy another, similar rental property where I could collect about $1,500 per month in rent? Right now, I owe $200,000 on my home, and I have just under $50,000 in miscellaneous debt.

Valerie

Dear Valerie,

TRENDING: 'Potentially catastrophic': Musk, Wozniak push A.I. moratorium

Let me start by asking you a question. If your home were paid for and you didn't have a mortgage at all, would you take out a loan against your home to buy a rental property? Let me give you a hint. The answer should be a big, fat no.

The shortest distance between where you are right now and a high-quality financial life – including wealth building – is getting your home and other debt paid off. Then, use the cash flow that's freed up, and the increased peace of mind, to rapidly pile up a bunch of money and buy another rental property.

There's nothing wrong with owning rental properties and other kinds of real estate, Valerie. I love real estate, and today, I have several rental properties of my own. The difference is I bought all of mine with cash. I didn't go into debt for them. I learned my lesson about debt the hard way over 30 years ago, and I don't want you to take a chance on suffering through all that crap too.

Use the money from the sale of the cabin to pay off your home and other debt, and to make sure you've got a solid emergency fund of 3 to 6 months of expenses set aside. After that, if you want to start saving aggressively for another rental, go for it. Just make sure it's a smart buy when the time comes and that you pay for it in cash!

Dave

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Dave Ramsey
Dave Ramsey is a seven-time No. 1 national bestselling author, personal finance expert, and host of "The Dave Ramsey Show," heard by more than 16 million listeners each week. He has appeared on "Good Morning America," "CBS This Morning," the "Today" show, Fox News, CNN, Fox Business and many more. Since 1992, Dave has helped people regain control of their money, build wealth and enhance their lives. He also serves as CEO for Ramsey Solutions.







Get a loan to buy rental property?
When it comes to home buying, 'you can't fix ugly'
Borrowing from family: Don't do it
When helping means more than just giving cash
A big family fight just waiting to happen
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×