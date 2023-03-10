Go see 'Jesus Revolution'! I've seen it 3 times

A couple weeks ago, I wrote, "Parents, Pastors, Everyone: Go See the 'Jesus Revolution' Movie!" If you haven't, with a smile and a wink, I say, "What are you waiting for?"

Like many people, I lead a very full life with marriage and children, seven grandchildren and ministry responsibilities and all the rest, but I went by myself immediately and carved out time to go with my wife and another couple, and then went with my daughter and her friend. I hope I can go again!

This movie is getting rave reviews from believers and unbelievers. The secular movie review site "Rotten Tomatoes" scored it a 99% audience rating and an A+ CinemaScore! It's low budget, but "Jesus Revolution" is blowing away all the Oscar nominated films being paraded and promoted for the upcoming Oscars.

For two weeks I've talked about it with many people with whom I interact in my relational sphere. I'll offer to pay for somebody if they need or want it. Those who have seen it (some have gone back repeatedly like my teenage grandson, who has gone three times, and another one said he wanted to be baptized afterward!) tell me they laughed, cried, prayed, reminisced, celebrated and asked God to keep drawing the multitudes who will discover God's miraculous intervention during a turbulent time similar to today.

May I strongly encourage you to prioritize going ASAP to enjoy and be inspired by this true story of the "Jesus People" movement that was actually covered in an eight-page article in Time magazine during that time. Don't sit back and say, "I'll wait 'till it comes on TV so I can simply stream it." What catches the attention of Hollywood and onlookers are revenues and success at the box office, and you have a golden opportunity to be part of making a difference in people's lives by your response.

TRENDING: Park Service offers 'grisly' advice on staying safe in bear country

Some stunning stats

This miracle movie was projected to bring in about $7 million in the opening weeks, yet after only two weeks of release, it has already grossed more than $30 million!

The amount of money brought in domestically by the Oscar-nominated films includes "The Banshees of Inisherin" ($5 million); "Tar" ($7million); "Triangle of Sadness" ($5 million); "Women Talking" ($9 million); and "The Fablemans" ($17 million).

The above, Oscar-nominated films, starring big-name stars and running a long time in theaters nationwide, domestically have only grossed $43 million altogether. The "Jesus Revolution" docudrama – starring, Kelsey Grammer, of "Cheers" fame and Kimberly Williams Paisley, star of "Father of the Bride" with Steve Martin and wife of singer Brad Paisley, plus others not that well-known – may pass that mark in a couple more weeks!

Movie studios, doled out millions to promote these Hollywood films with big-name celebrities appearing on late-night talk shows, yet none of them has had much impact – and many of you might admit, "I've never heard of most of these!" That's OK, but as the "buzz" continues to build, you can be a part of it. More and more will see "Jesus Revolution," and God will use it to draw them to Himself and His Son, Jesus!

America needs Awakening

The recent outpourings at Asbury University and on other campuses, along with divinely orchestrated events taking place on our watch (Google my recent "Report from the Roundtable" article to be inspired), should motivate all of us to seize the moment and do whatever we can to raise awareness that it's time for our nation to turn back to God. This movie is incredibly relevant for us in this critical hour!

My wife and I were converted during the Jesus Movement, so this movie is extremely personal for us and other Christian leaders who came to Christ at that time and are now trying our best to influence you through our ministries. Contemporary Christian music was born in this era. The upcoming generation knows nothing about this for the most part. They need to sit back in the movie theater and enjoy seeing God's intervention that is so needed today.

Picture me as a Christian who just experienced the transformative "new birth" and took my first post-collegiate job as an intern across from the White House in Washington, D.C.

Living upstairs in the home of a widow (where I paid $15 rent a week!), someone knocked on my door, and invited me to the gathering of a small group of Christians, some of whom just returned from Calvary Chapel in California with a passion to see the Nation's capital likewise impacted by the Jesus People Movement.

What God was doing in California reverberated to our locality, and within a matter of a few years over 2,000 primarily young people gathered together about 10 minutes from the White House to celebrate Jesus Christ and discover the "abundant life" He promised to those who would repent and follow Him in faith and obedience. Ask Messianic Jew Sid Roth, who sat on the front seat as a young man, if what I share isn't rock-solid reality.

Like Asbury and all the past awakenings and revivals in America, it wasn't simply about young people finding freedom in worship, lingering in God's presence, but rather focusing in on total commitment to Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, repenting of sins and "denying self, picking up our cross and genuinely following Him."

Here's the deal: It's time for another Jesus Movement in America. God wants to birth it and bring it to fruition for the end-time harvest. Hunger, humility and holiness are the earmarks. I invite you to partake of this movie with your family and friends and not delay! "It only takes a spark to get the fire going." Get in on the action and enjoy the adventure that's unfolding in these momentous and exciting last days.