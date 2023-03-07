Who is going to be Trump's VP and Cabinet members?

The MAGA movement has so many men and women who will be great candidates for President Donald Trump to tap for vice president, Cabinet posts and other high appointments.

It's a good time to dream about the possibilities. …

First for vice president: Kari Lake, the person who should have been Arizona governor. She continues her legal battle for the job – and more than deserves it. But she has established herself nationally as a rising rock star of the movement – and that's what MAGA has become, the biggest movement we've seen in the United States since Ronald Reagan came on the scene.

Kari Lake has it all – a woman of great courage, ideas, communication skills, good looks, charisma, the whole package. Already she's an established star awaiting a job, having had one she earned stolen from her. It goes without saying she is a front-runner for vice president. The only thing that would prevent her from accepting it before 2024 is the quest for the position she ran for so ably and deserved.

Lake is definitely a front-runner – but who would be another?

I would propose Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman, presidential candidate and now Fox News commentator. She would seem to be an outlier, being from Hawaii – but think about the possibilities. If there were a chance of ever delivering the Aloha state – a solid blue state – this could be it. With Trump at the top of the ticket and a good race by Gabbard, it's possible. It would take determination, a real plan, a roll of the dice. She has many of the characteristics of Lake. She has many of the right views, and she can talk about them. And it seem sto be the right time for a woman.

How about a political newcomer?

I like Vivek Ramaswamy, but not for president, the office he is currently seeking. Nobody can fill Trump's shoes, and he knows it. But this is a man with great vision and courage. Ramaswamy is an American entrepreneur, author and conservative political activist. The author of "Woke, Inc." and "Nation of Victims," he was labeled "one of the intellectual godfathers of the anti-woke movement." After working as an investment partner, Ramaswamy founded the biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences in 2014. Since 2020, he has written and spoken out against stakeholder capitalism, big-tech censorship and critical race theory. After leaving Roivant in 2021, Ramaswamy co-founded Strive Asset Management and serves as its executive chairman. It's an investment firm opposed to the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) framework. He just might be running to introduce himself to America as a man of ideas. He's outdone most conservatives with one big idea already – abolishing the FBI. This guy understands what it takes to do the job. He could be an asset to Trump in doing what's necessary. Maybe chief of staff if Mark Meadows doesn't come back? Or a guy to abolish the Department of Education? He's a CEO. We need people like him in top Cabinet rolls.

There's a new roll needed for Kash Patel – maybe it's secretary of defense. No stranger to Trump, he served as chief of staff to the secretary of defense in the closing days of the administration. He worked in the National Security Council. He's an attorney and might even make a good nominee for attorney general.

There are so many great people to choose from. The ranks are full of capable people. Some are well-known and others aren't. The bench is deep. These are men and women of distinction, and there are many others for future looks. I'm just hitting those that can't be overlooked because they are so capable.

There will be many other opportunities to review more such patriots.

It's exciting! I can't wait for 2024. The possibilities are endless.

Remember Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Attorney General Bill Barr? What a waste of time and space. When it comes to appointees in Trump's second term, we don't want to whiff, again.

