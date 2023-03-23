A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Gold soars above $2,000

1st time since March 2022

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 23, 2023 at 3:53pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – After flirting with the "nice, round number" earlier this week, Gold – which soared by $150 in the past two weeks amid the relentless bank crisis – has just topped $2000 for the first time since March 2022 and then, since the Covid crash before it, when the Fed unleashed $10+ trillion in emergency liquidity.

The latest surge comes just hours after none other than Goldman Sachs raised its price target on gold from $1950 to $2050 overnight in a note titled "Fear is contagion."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

We excerpt several key sections from the note below: "Gold has rallied by over $150/toz over the past two weeks on the back of banking stress, captured by US 2-year yields recording the largest decline since 1987, which triggered a significant risk appetite reversal. The speed at which markets repriced a Fed pivot from 100bp tightening to 50bp in rate cuts by year-end has been unprecedented, leading to a spike in rates volatility to levels last seen in the depth of the 2008 financial crisis. During the sell-off, gold outperformed risk assets such as equities or credit, turning it into an effective hedge in the risk-off rotation. Cyclical commodities like oil and base metals fell sharply, largely on a liquidity shock as opposed to any change in underlying micro fundamentals that have, if anything, strengthened. Financially, this was a VaR shock that started in rates as SVB’s collapse forced a rethink on the path of the Fed Funds Rate."

TRENDING: Clint Eastwood not seen for well over year: Legend's pals fear for his health

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden reaches new illegal migrant expulsion deal with Canada
TikTok CEO refuses to say Communist China has 'persecuted' Uyghurs
Major automaker expects to hemorrhage billions from its electric vehicle business
Gold soars above $2,000
Walmart layoffs at fulfillment centers signal ominous sign for economy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×