Goldie Hawn blasts cancel culture, says it's ruining comedy

(FOX NEWS) -- Although she wouldn't classify herself as a "movie star," Goldie Hawn has certainly cemented herself as a Hollywood fixture.
Being in the industry for as long as she has, Hawn admits to witnessing it evolve, and not necessarily for the better.
"I think that it’s important to stand vigilant on people’s behavior and really understand when they’re out of line and be able to handle it," Hawn shared in a new profile for Variety.
