Good news for Christian convicted of 'misgendering' man wearing a dress

The anti-Christian social agenda in many parts of today's Western society is nowhere more evident than in the attacks on faithful who adhere to the biblical perspective that men and women are different, marriage is for one of each, and they don't change back and forth.

Look for evidence no further than the decade-long war the state of Colorado, which has been formally reprimanded by the Supreme Court for its "hostility" to faith, has waged against baker Jack Phillips, demanding he undergo indoctrination programs, pay fines and more because he refuses to abrogate his faith.

In the United Kingdom, society has gone even further, to the point of arresting and charging those Christians who decline to call a man a woman just because he's wearing a dress.

But now there's been a court case result that could be the beginning of a tsunami: A court has overturned a Christian's conviction for calling a man in a dress – a man.

TRENDING: Despite Supreme rulings, satanists and atheists ferociously pounce on Ten Commandments

The details are from The Christian Institute, which represented David McConnell, 42, from Wakefield.

He had been convicted, but on appeal, the court ruled prosecutors failed to prove their case.

The court said his "misgendering," calling a man a man, did cause distress, however, the ruling said, "it is not an offense to insult someone."

Further, the court said under the Public Order Act, a law often used to attack Christians, "it is not enough to show words were insulting and that [someone] was distressed. They must prove that we as a bench are sure that when [McConnell] was using those words that he intended to cause distress."

Do most government officials have an unseemly hatred for Christianity? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (31 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

Prosecutors, in fact, even had reported McConnell to Prevent, the nation's terrorism monitoring organization.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The Christian Institute said McConnell had been convicted of "misgendering" a man who called himself a woman and wore a dress for attire.

"Prior to the arrest, Dave had been assaulted, abused and had his belongings stolen while he was preaching. He was subsequently convicted at the Magistrates Court, made to pay costs of £620 and forced to do 80 hours of community service despite there being no legal obligation to use a trans person’s preferred pronouns in the UK," the report said.

It was after the conviction that authorities reported him to their Joint Counter-Terrorism Team.

"It is believed Dave is the first street preacher to be convicted for such an offense and reported as a potential 'terrorist,'" the report said.

The case, on appeal, was before recorder Anthony Hawks and judges.

McConnell explained he wasn't "misgendering," but simply was "telling the truth."

"I think people could have been offended but that’s not the intention. My intention was to simply stay faithful to my beliefs, stay faithful to God and to stay faithful to my conscience," he said.

McConnell said, "I am delighted and relieved that the judge has overturned the conviction and that I can clear my name. I am, however, appalled at how I have been treated by the authorities in this matter. No other street preacher, professional or member of the public must go through what I have. "

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which worked with McConnell, explained, "This case has represented a disturbing trend in our society which is seeing members of the public and professionals being prosecuted and reported as potential terrorists for refusing to celebrate and approve LGBTQ ideology."

Williams continued, "The Bible teaches clearly that we are born male and female; this belief and the freedom to express it in public without fear of being arrested or reported as a terrorist to Prevent must be protected."

The attack on McConnell developed in Leeds when he was speaking to a crowd, and a "biological male that self-identified as a 'trans woman'" confronted him about homosexuality and other alternative sexual lifestyle choices.

Police soon arrived, but instead of controlling the crowd, told him to leave.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].