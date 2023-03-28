A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Republican senator's staff member brutally attacked in broad daylight: Details are horrifying

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:48pm
A staff member for Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was stabbed Saturday, and police said a suspect is in custody.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” Paul said in a statement, according to the Daily Wire. The name of the staff member was not released.

“I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions,” Paul said, referring to his wife.

"We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery,” Paul continued.

The incident took place Saturday in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department posted on its website.

The police statement said the victim suffered “life-threatening injuries.”

Glynn Neal, 42, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with assault with Intent to Kill (Knife), police said. It was not known Monday night if this was the same person detained.

A social media report said an individual with the same name and age had recently been released from federal prison.

In February, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota suffered bruises in an attack at her apartment building.

The Metropolitan Police Department posted on its website that Kendrick Hamlin, 26, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

According to WUSA-TV, Craig spotted Hamlin in the lobby of the building where she has an apartment. He entered an elevator after she did. At some point, Craig was punched on the chin and grabbed by the neck. Craig threw her hot coffee at her attacker, giving her the opportunity to escape from the elevator.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

