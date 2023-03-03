A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Government considered cull of all 11,000,000 cats in U.K. at start of COVID pandemic

'What we shouldn't forget is how little we understood about this disease'

Published March 3, 2023 at 3:15pm
(METRO UK) – A mass cull of pet cats in Britain was considered at the start of the pandemic, a former minister has revealed.

Lord Bethell said it was briefly talked about in 2020 amid fears the animals – all 10.9 million of them in the UK – were spreading Covid. ‘What we shouldn’t forget is how little we understood about this disease,’ he told Channel 4 News.

"There was a moment we were very unclear about whether domestic pets could transmit the disease. In fact, there was an idea at one moment that we might have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain."

Read the full story ›

