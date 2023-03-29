Grand jury probing Trump closes up shop for a month

A Manhattan grand jury, investigating President Donald Trump under the direction of a leftist district attorney, Alvin Bragg, who has launched a campaign to "get" Trump, is closing down for a month.

The grand jury largely was expected to indict Trump in a situation in which his former lawyer paid a stripper $130,000 to keep quiet about an alleged affair, which both Trump and the stripper have denied happened.

Those payments, and non-disclosure agreements, are legal, but Bragg has claimed that the money somehow turned itself into a campaign contribution.

A multitude of legal analysts and experts have said it's nothing but a made-up case based on Bragg's anti-Trump politics.

TRENDING: TV news anchor taken off air after who she quoted during live broadcast

Now the Daily Mail has confirmed that Politico reported the grand jury "will not hear evidence … as part of a 'scheduled haitus.'"

Trump had expressed confidence in the ultimate outcome of the case.

"'The evidence is so overwhelming in my favor, and so ridiculously bad for the highly partisan and hateful district attorney, that the grand jury is saying, hold on, we are not a rubber stamp, which most grand juries are branded as being, we are not going to vote against a preponderance of evidence or against large numbers of legal scholars all saying there is no case here," he said.

Will the Manhattan grand jury indict Donald Trump? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 5% (1 Votes) 95% (19 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A commentary at the Right Scoop cited its sources to explain, "The break would push any indictment of the former president to late April at the earliest, although it is possible that the grand jury’s schedule could change. In recent weeks, the Manhattan district attorney’s office hasn’t convened the panel on certain days. But it is District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prerogative to ask the grand jury to reconvene if prosecutors want the panel to meet during previously planned breaks."

And it commented, "It sounds like Bragg’s phony indictment of Trump has suddenly become less important since it has fallen under a national spotlight and scrutiny. He’s either hoping that after a month there won’t be so much pressure on him or he’s backing away from this entirely. I suspect it’s the latter, but you never know with these corrupt DAs."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Question: Why do the political and corporate leaders of America – long the freest, most successful, most prosperous and most Christian nation in history – bow and scrape before China, a ruthless, communist, totalitarian and explicitly atheistic dictatorship openly committed to ruling the world, including America?

The astonishing answers come into focus only when one contemplates both the unprecedented level of political and financial corruption in America’s ruling class (multiple Biden family members received $31 million in payola from China), and simultaneously the communist Chinese government’s brilliantly devious methods of unconventional total warfare, by which China is stealthily infiltrating, subverting, corrupting and colonizing the United States of America.

The China threat has rarely been more dramatically or pointedly documented than in the sensational March issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “HOW CHINA IS CONQUERING AMERICA.” Whistleblower is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].