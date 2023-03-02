A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Grandmother's M&M-themed funeral casket goes viral

Built and modeled final resting spot after blue candy

WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023
(FOX NEWS) – A grandmother in Arizona made sure her funeral would reflect her colorful and fun personality with an M&M-shaped casket.

Mary Stocks Martin, a retired teacher from Snowflake, Arizona, died on Feb. 9, at the age of 86, according to her obituary published by the Silver Creek Mortuary, a local funeral home and cremation provider.

Her funeral was held at the LDS Love Lake Chapel in Taylor, Arizona, on Feb. 18, where guests were able to see Martin’s unique casket during the wake and graveside service.

Read the full story ›

