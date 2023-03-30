Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours

(CNN) – An adorable Great Dane has become a supermom after birthing 21 pups over the course of 27 hours. Namine, a 2-year-old Great Dane, started her epic birthing journey last Wednesday, according to CNN affiliate WVVA.

The big dog belongs to Tanya Dubbs of Pocahontas, Virginia, reports WVVA. It took a total of 27 hours for her to finish bringing a total of 21 puppies into the world, although two sadly died shortly after birth.

Almost all the puppies weighed over a pound, said Dubbs.

