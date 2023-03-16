Greta Thunberg deletes tweet predicting climate apocalypse by 2023

Trevor Schakohl

Daily Caller News Foundation

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg recently deleted a years-old tweet citing a report of a scientist claiming that humanity had to eliminate fossil fuel use by 2023 to avert human extinction.

The June 2018 tweet, which went offline between March 7 and 13, quoted an article on the now-defunct Gritpost.com saying, “A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.” The article reported that Harvard University Atmospheric Chemistry Professor James Anderson claimed existing government emissions commitments would not stop climate change from destroying mankind and proposed a worldwide effort to transition off of fossil fuels in the following five years.

More than 81% of global energy production came from fossil fuels in 2019, the International Energy Agency reported.

Thunberg posted the tweet before she rose to international fame. She launched the “School Strike for Climate” movement outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm in August 2018, according to Time, which ultimately named her its 2019 “Person of the Year” as her climate activism continued.

Thunberg has recently called for ending all financing of fossil fuel projects immediately. She went to Norway in February and protested two wind farms built on land that indigenous Sami reindeer herders have traditionally used, according to Reuters.