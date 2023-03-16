Greta Thunberg deletes tweet predicting climate apocalypse by 2023

Trevor Schakohl
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg recently deleted a years-old tweet citing a report of a scientist claiming that humanity had to eliminate fossil fuel use by 2023 to avert human extinction.
The June 2018 tweet, which went offline between March 7 and 13, quoted an article on the now-defunct Gritpost.com saying, “A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all of humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.” The article reported that Harvard University Atmospheric Chemistry Professor James Anderson claimed existing government emissions commitments would not stop climate change from destroying mankind and proposed a worldwide effort to transition off of fossil fuels in the following five years.
TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Advertisement - story continues below
More than 81% of global energy production came from fossil fuels in 2019, the International Energy Agency reported.
Thunberg posted the tweet before she rose to international fame. She launched the “School Strike for Climate” movement outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm in August 2018, according to Time, which ultimately named her its 2019 “Person of the Year” as her climate activism continued.
Thunberg has recently called for ending all financing of fossil fuel projects immediately. She went to Norway in February and protested two wind farms built on land that indigenous Sami reindeer herders have traditionally used, according to Reuters.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.
This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.
This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.
Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.
That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!