More than half the world will be overweight or obese by 2035

Younger individuals appear to be driving lion's share of increase

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2023 at 3:31pm
(Photo: Boston University)

(JUST THE NEWS) – A report form the World Obesity Foundation has found that 51% of the world's population will qualify as overweight or obese by the year 2035.

The group's annual atlas outlined its projections showing that roughly 4 billion people will reach overweight status in just 12 years. Moreover, nearly a quarter, 24%, of the world's population will be obese by that same time. By contrast, 38% of the world was overweight in 2020 while just 14% were obese that year.

A person qualifies as overweight, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, should they have a body mass index (BMI) of over 25, while obese individuals have one of 30 or higher.

Read the full story ›

