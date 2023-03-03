More than half the world will be overweight or obese by 2035

(JUST THE NEWS) – A report form the World Obesity Foundation has found that 51% of the world's population will qualify as overweight or obese by the year 2035.

The group's annual atlas outlined its projections showing that roughly 4 billion people will reach overweight status in just 12 years. Moreover, nearly a quarter, 24%, of the world's population will be obese by that same time. By contrast, 38% of the world was overweight in 2020 while just 14% were obese that year.

A person qualifies as overweight, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, should they have a body mass index (BMI) of over 25, while obese individuals have one of 30 or higher.

