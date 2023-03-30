With all that's happening, the world is apoplectic over 'climate change'

Think about what's been happening.

We're a blink away from world war.

There are drugs taking the lives of 100,000 Americans a year – the biggest cause of death of those between 18 and 45.

The president of the United States is clearly cognitively challenged. His predecessor, a clear-headed man who was a hero to the nation, was just indicted in New York – unjustly.

Crime and lawlessness are reaching astronomical levels.

Children are now being "groomed" to receive "gender-affirming care" through mutilation.

"Gender dysphoria" seems to be rampant, with perhaps millions of girls thinking they are boys and vice versa.

I could go on and on.

Yet, what it the world obsessed about? What are the "great scientists" of our age mostly preoccupied by? Climate change. They say we have only a few years until it catches up with us and the world become virtually uninhabitable. We're on the verge of a climate apocalypse, they say.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, published this week, prompted a typically dire response in the media and beyond.

"It's our last chance to limit global warming before climate-change damage becomes irreversible," the panel reported.

The media and their Big Tech bosses take this threat as if it is the gospel truth. It cannot be countered by logic or debate.

So we're building windmills furiously. We're replacing our gas stoves. Once the greatest energy producer in the world, the United States, is seemingly dropping it altogether. Electric cars are du jour, replacing gasoline. Pipelines for gas and gasoline are being destroyed because activists claim that our extinction is just a few short years away.

When you ask how seriously down-to-earth people take climate change, it doesn't even make the list of top concerns. In the U.S., most people list their top concerns sensibly – given the outrageous problems we face.

It's the elites, the politicians, the Democrats who seem to be deluded. For instance, at the COP26 gathering in Glasgow in 2021, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared that British innovators during the Industrial Revolution were the original perpetrators of climate sin – and that Glasgow was the source of the climate crisis.

"It was here, in Glasgow 250 years ago, that James Watt came up with a machine that was powered by steam, that was produced by burning coal," Johnson said. "And yes, my friends, we have brought you to the very place where the doomsday device began to tick."

No wonder some eco-radicals claim that Britain should pay reparations for the Industrial Revolution, even though it was a giant leap forward not just for Britons, but for mankind the world over.

Is this climate-change hysteria a conspiracy? None dare call it that, but surely it is. It can be tracked back to the last century. It began to take root to the first Earth Day, which I took part in as a naïve high schooler in April 1970. There was no Environmental Protection Agency back then. There was no Clean Air Act. There were virtually no legal or regulatory mechanisms to protect our environment. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, a Democrat from Wisconsin, created Earth Day, which began it all.

But green apocalypticism is a deeply anti-human narrative. By casting the achievements of humanity as sinful, it deprives us of many of our sources of strength and hope. That's why it must be resisted. We should look around us, and over our shoulder, at the enormous ingenuity and resourcefulness human beings have shown in the past.

This effort is one of the greatest threats we face. Today its adherents boast the glitterati of globalism – Bill Gates, Jamie Dimon, Barack Obama, WEF's Klaus Schwab, French President Emmanuel Macron, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

These are the "geniuses" who steer the movement.

They don't have a worry about what's really taking place in our world today.

But merrily we march off and try to solve non-problems – like climate change, which we've always had. But now it has become our most important, dire "crisis" that cannot be tackled without grave consequences – and lots of death.

