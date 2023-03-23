Happy New Year 2023! Was Jesus born TODAY in the spring?

Happy New Year!

Yes, today is the actual New Year according to God and his Word, says WND co-founder and biblical analyst Elizabeth Farah.

In this special New Year presentation, best-selling author and Messianic Jewish minister Jonathan Cahn makes his thoroughly documented case for the spring birth of the Messiah, Jesus.

In fact, Cahn shows the likely date is the very first day of the first month — New Years Day, Nisan 1.

Watch the intriguing video:

