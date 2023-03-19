'Harrowing reading': Many go to hospital for routine treatment, leave dead

A new report from Christian Concern reveals that in 16 out of 16 "end-of-life care" cases reviewed by a parliamentary committee, the nation's laws were broken.

The confirmation comes from the institute's Tim Dieppe, the head of public policy, who wrote about the information from the Lords and Commons Family and Child Protection Group.

Members of Parliament Danny Kruger and Carla Lockhart delivered the news that "far too many patients in the U.K. are being subjected to illegal and inhumane standards of care at the end of life."

Dieppe reported that charges that could have come out of the deaths included homicide, manslaughter and negligent breach of duty.

TRENDING: Bank failures: Is everything 'fine,' or about to collapse?

"In all cases, the law was broken," he reported.

The 234-page report, "When 'End of Life Care' Goes Wrong," now is available for purchase, the report said.

Contributors included Sam H. Ahmedzai, emeritus professor of palliative medicine, and barrister James Bogle.

The substance of the committee report is in the 16 cases analyzed.

Has society overall moved from one that favors life to one that favors death? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (414 Votes) 5% (21 Votes)

In all cases, "care" went wrong for patients ranging from 21 to 94 in age.

Bogle told Dieppe, "The case studies set out on this report make harrowing reading," and cite a list of failures by medics and other health care providers.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"In one case, a 21-year-old lady with severe learning disabilities went to hospital for a 'routine' eye operation and left the hospital dead. The coroner found that malnutrition contributed significantly to her death. This is despite her parents daily requesting clinical assistance with nutrition," Dieppe reported. "In another case, a 68-year-old man went into hospital with constipation and left the hospital dead. After acquiring an infection, pneumonia, and sepsis, the hospital argued that further treatment would be futile, and sought withdrawal of treatment with the intention that the patient would die."

Bogle said, "To dehydrate a person to death is an extremely painful and distressing way to die and is not always relieved by mere analgesic pain relief. Accordingly, unless the clinical staff can be sure that the patient is not suffering such distress, they must not allow dehydration lest the patient’s Article 3 rights are thereby violated."

That portion of the European Convention on Human Rights declares that. "No one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment."

Dieppe wrote, "Yet, in many of these cases hydration was refused to patients, often against both their express wishes, and those of their closest relatives. Relatives have been instructed not to give fluids to the patient even when the patient requests them. This is cruel, inhumane and against the law. Sadly, though, it is not uncommon. In any reasonably large group of people, you are likely to find someone with a story about someone they know who was refused fluids by medics towards the end of their life."

While a plan that formerly was used, called Liverpool Care Pathway, has been discontinued because of its potential for injury and death to patients, Dieppe's report explained the same result appears to be happening under a "new model."

"What the report appears to show, however, is that nothing has really changed. Patients are still being dehydrated to death against their wishes. There has been no wholesale change of culture," he wrote.

The report recommends several changes, including a national registry, and adoption of a national standard for patients' instructions during end-of-life care.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].