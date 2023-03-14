Health group recommends breast, cervix cancer screenings for some 'trans women'

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) suggested that “trans women,” or biological males who identify as women, should consider getting cervical cancer screenings if they have had certain genital surgeries.

While people who don’t have a cervix aren’t at risk for cervical cancer, males who have a surgically constructed pseudo-vagina and cervix can develop cancer in those tissues and should be screened for such, according to the CCS. The group makes several other cancer screening recommendations for transgender people, using language that affirms transgenderpatients’ gender identities.

“It can be difficult to make cancer screening a priority, especially when there’s not a lot of information out there about cervical cancer risks for trans women. You may also be concerned about things like experiencing transphobia during the screening process,” the guidance reads. “Here’s the bottom line: if you’re a trans woman who’s had bottom surgery, discuss your personal risk for cancer in your neo-vagina or neo-cervix with your healthcare provider, and come up with a plan for cancer screening that works for you.”

The CCS warns that males need to be screened for breast cancer through a mammogram if they have taken cross-sex hormones for five or more years, because the drugs are known to increase the rate of breast cancer.

The organization also has a page explaining that “transgender men,” or biological females who identify as men, still need to be screened for cervical cancer unless they’ve had a complete hysterectomy which included cervix removal and have no history of cancerous or precancerous cervical cells. This population also needs “chest cancer” screenings between ages 50 and 69, according to the CCS.

“It can be hard to make chest cancer screening a priority, especially if the process is at odds with your gender identity. Maybe you’re concerned that you may experience transphobia at the screening facility. Perhaps you’re worried that having a mammogram could be uncomfortable or upsetting,” the guidance reads. “If you’re a trans guy aged 50 to 69, though, it’s important to get screened for cancer in the chest area.”

The CCS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

