Did you hear Biden's compellingly TRUE statement?

In studying a modern-day speech of a Democrat politician, it is difficult to find anything honest to talk about, but in a speech by Joe Biden, I did find something compellingly true. The compellingly true statement from Biden's speech was the following:

"Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal." This is a remarkably true statement to come out of the mouth of a lying liberal Democrat who even the Washington Post gives a "bottomless Pinocchio" because of the magnitude of lies in his speeches. I could be wrong, but I do not think that there are very many Americans who would disagree with Biden's statement, "Too much … is not normal."

So why are things happening in America that are just "not normal"? We need to understand something called "executive orders." Google says an executive order is "A formal device, issued by the President, used primarily to control the workings of the executive branch by directing the agencies that comprise it. Therefore, a President can issue an executive order to bypass Congress' bureaucracy and advance policy objectives without having to go through the legislative process." So, "executive orders" are "laws" written by the president independent of Congress.

I also found there are "presidential memoranda," which are like executive orders, but are not submitted to the Federal Register, making it harder to track. If this weren't enough, then there are "proclamations" and "notices" the president issues, which also have the force of law. All of these are used to direct the president's Cabinet and all federal agencies.

As of March 21, 2023, Joe Biden had signed 108 executive orders, 130 presidential memoranda, 395 proclamations and 80 notices, bring the total to 713 presidential "laws" being issued by this president.

Let's look at just a few of the first 100 days of Biden's occupancy of the White House, focusing mostly on executive orders.

On Jan. 20, 2021, Biden signed EO 13985. This order promotes racial equity for LGBTQ people with agencies instructed to "engage and coordinate" with these communities, including "budgetary investments." So, we are going to pour taxpayer money into LGBTQ communities.

On Jan. 21, 2021, Biden signed EO 13988. It directs federal agencies to make sure there is no sexual discrimination based upon sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) including employment, housing, health care, education and credit. So that means as a renter, by federal law, I cannot screen my renters to make sure I keep renters I prefer.

Then Joe signed executive orders to combat COVID-19 and ensure an "equitable response." This order is used "to support LGBTQ communities – which have been hit particularly hard during the pandemic." I never realized that COVID-19 singled out the LGBTQ community. What do you know!

Then, on Jan. 25, 2021, Biden signed EO14004. This executive order made it so transgender people can openly serve in the military. I wonder how that is going to go in the foxhole? Maybe Biden can start a new branch of the military. That at least will protect the young men and women, who know they are men and women, and are trying to serve our country.

As crazy as this sounds, on Feb. 4, 2021, in an effort to support the LGBTQ communities "globally," a presidential memorandum directed the administration to prioritize advancing the human rights of LGBTQI people – including intersex people – and directs agencies engaged abroad to support LGBTQI refugees and asylum-seekers. An executive order, EO14013, signed the same day, intended to direct and allow greater access to refugee admissions for LGBTQ people.

On March 8, 2021, Biden signed EO14020. "This executive order established the White House Gender Policy Council with the aim of implementing a government-wide strategy to advance gender equity and equality with a specifically LGBTQ-inclusive mandate."

Now on a roll, also on March 8, 2021, Biden signed EO14021. This order protects LGBTQ students, "fostering more inclusive, safe, welcoming, and affirming schools for all" – and here I thought schools not only were to teach reading, writing and arithmetic, but also appropriate behavior to be part of society. Now I learn that any and all behavior is acceptable. I wonder how that is going to affect this nation's future?

On March 31 of his first year, Biden issued the first presidential proclamation recognizing "a Transgender Day of Visibility."

Remember that each of these presidential actions results in numerous actions of different departmental agencies, like the Department of Justice, which took action concerning the Affordable Care Act to protect the "potential losses of coverage and health benefits [which is] most detrimental for LGBTQ people." HUD also issued a memorandum concerning how this decision applies to the Fair Housing Act's prohibition of discrimination on the basis of SOGI.

An article I read noted this in conclusion: "The first 100 days of the Biden administration have seen numerous federal actions advancing protections and access to services for LGBTQ people."

You would think that with all of this taxpayer funded governmental work that the LGBTQ population of our country must be huge, but according to a Feb. 17, 2022, report of a Gallup Poll, the number of people who identify as LGBTQ or something other than heterosexual has doubled since 2012 and is now at 7.1%. This means that even with all the letters included in LGBTQ plus all the others, the number is only 7.1% of the population, and yet Biden acts like these are the people who make up America.

Perhaps Joe Biden uttered another of his gaffes when he stated, "Too much … is not normal," and that is why he inadvertently said a true statement. Maybe he meant, "Too much … is not perverse," for he has set himself on perverting America.

Joe, maybe, just maybe, why things seem so unnatural, or not normal, is because you and your unnatural and not normal policies are trying to warp America and the world.

Maybe my readers can help me with a word describing Biden and his policies. Should "wickedly perverse" be hyphenated?

