'My heart stopped': Hiker finds 2,500-year-old receipt from reign of Bible king's dad

'I thought, this can't be real, this doesn’t really happen to people'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 1, 2023 at 4:36pm
The potsherd discovered in Tel Lachish with an Aramaic inscription 'Year 24 of Darius' is the first written evidence of Persian king Darius the Great discovered in Israel, revealed by the Israel Antiquities Authority on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Yoli Schwartz/IAA)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A hiker in Israel’s Judean lowlands region recently discovered a 2,500-year-old pottery shard inscribed with the name of the Persian king Darius the Great, the father of king Ahasuerus. It is the first discovery of an inscription bearing the name of Darius I anywhere in Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.

King Ahaseurus is widely considered the biblical Achashverosh from the story of Purim, which Jews will celebrate next week. The site of the find, the ancient city of Lachish, was a prosperous city and a major administrative hub 2,500 years ago. The inscription is believed to be a receipt for goods received or shipped.

The ostracon, a potsherd that was used as a writing surface, bears an Aramaic inscription that reads “Year 24 of Darius,” dating it to 498 BCE. Darius I reigned from 522–486 BCE, during which time the Persian Achaemenid Empire grew rapidly to encompass a large swath of the ancient world. But no written evidence of Darius’ reign has ever been found in Israel, until now.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







