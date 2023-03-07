Holy handcuffs! Woman arrested AGAIN for praying silently

A woman in the United Kingdom has been arrested a second time for her silent prayer inside a police-described "exclusion zone" near an abortion business – only days after she was acquitted of charges from her first so-called offense.

See police confronting Isabel Vaughan-Spruce.

Isabel Vaughan Spruce, 45 was once again praying silently outside an abortion clinic. pic.twitter.com/PqQ3h5cyWi — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) March 7, 2023

TRENDING: Trump pledges to 'totally obliterate the Deep State': 'I am your retribution'

She explains she is not protesting or doing anything that is prohibited, but the officer demands, "You said you're engaging in prayer which IS the offense."

A commentary at The Right Scoop cited published media reports saying that Vaughan-Spruce, 45, the head of March for Life UK, was arrested outside the BPAS Robert Clinic in Kings Norton, Birmingham.

When Vaughan-Spruce explains her prayer was "silent," the officer insists, "It is an offense."

In a statement through her legal counsel, she said, "Only three weeks ago, it was made clear by the court that my silent prayers were not a crime. And yet, again, I have been arrested and treated as a criminal for having the exact same thoughts in my head, in the same location. The ambiguity of laws that limit free expression and thought – even in peaceful, consensual conversation or in silent, internal prayer."

Does government want to stop prayer because it wants to replace the true God as the sovereign authority? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (22 Votes) 4% (1 Votes)

Her lawyers said she now has been banned from going near the abortion business.

The report said, "Vaughan-Spruce wrote a recent op-ed where she explains that she’s prayed in front of this abortion clinic for 20 years, 19 of which was never a problem. Only since the UK passed new amendments to the Public Order Bill last year creating these ‘exclusion zones’ has she been harassed and arrested for praying."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

And it added a warning for Americans:

"Does this sound familiar? Biden’s DOJ has been prosecuting people for something called the FACE Act, The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. They had prosecuted Catholic Mark Houk under this Act, but he was recently found not guilty. If the leftists continue to control our government, you can bet the FACE Act will make it illegal to silently pray, just like in the UK – all in the name of baby-murder. Thankfully we have a Constitution to protect us – for now."

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported last month that the Birmingham Magistrates' Court ruled that Vaughan-Spruce was not guilty and acquitted her of all charges in the first case.

Actually, prosecutors had dropped all the charges against her, but her lawyers announced they would be pursuing an official verdict in court to prevent authorities from reopening that case in the future.

She said, at the time, "When it comes to censorship zones, peaceful prayer and attempts to offer help to women in crisis pregnancies are now being described as either ‘criminal” or “anti-social.' But what is profoundly anti-social are the steps now being taken to censor freedom of speech, freedom to offer help, freedom to pray and even freedom to think. We must stand firm against this and ensure that these most fundamental freedoms are protected and that all our laws reflect this."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].