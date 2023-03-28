'Horrific': Video reveals police shoving woman down steps on Jan. 6 over and over

The events of Jan. 6, 2021, as the U.S. Capitol certainly included some criminal activity. There were those who trespassed, and those who vandalized.

But as more and more information is coming out now that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has ordered all security videos to be released, it's becoming more apparent that those who were at the scene to protest what they thought was a fraudulent election had reason to be upset.

One new video shows a woman be shoved so hard that she falls backward down a flight of steps and into a crowd. And then it happens again, and again.

Somehow @January6thCmte missed 🎥: @DCPoliceDept using shields & kicks 2 knock down woman on steps She gets back up 2 top step only 2 have 👮‍♂️shove her down ENTIRE flight of stairs… THAT’s what makes crowd angry She gets up only 2b pepper sprayed directly in 👀 🎩@FormerFeds pic.twitter.com/AJejjIJwaE — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) February 11, 2023

A social media statement pointed out that "somehow" the Nancy Pelosi-orchestrated January 6 committee missed the events.

"She gets back up 2 top step only 2 have [police] shove her down ENTIRE flight of stairs … THAT's what makes crowd angry."

And she also got pepper sprayed, the report explained.

A report at the Gateway Pundit said the battering of the woman "was the spark that ignited the riot. This is what they[] police and feds wanted. It was all planned, organized and played out perfectly."

The report said J6 prisoner Jeffery McKellop spoke with the Gateway Pundit from his prison cell recently, and he described the "horrific" event.

It was when Capitol Police threw "an elderly woman 10 FEET down the stairs…"

NOVA Campaigns then got the video and combined it with the voice-over from McKellop.

