Host of 'The View' hit with mockery after saying she hasn't been in a supermarket since COVID

(THE BLAZE) – Sunny Hostin, a co-host on "The View," faced online ridicule when she revealed that she had avoided going into grocery stores since the pandemic and instead had delivery people go in her place.

The hosts were discussing their shopping habits when Hostin made the admission on the show Wednesday.

"I don’t like a supermarket. I haven't been in a supermarket since COVID – for about three years," she said. "That's when I discovered Instacart. And I give them a big tip because they don't always pay their people well. And it’s – So, that’s been an issue I think for the company," Hostin continued. "But man, you can get toiletries, you can get fire logs, you know, those big Bounty towels you don't want to carry."

