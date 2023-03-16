A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Host of 'The View' hit with mockery after saying she hasn't been in a supermarket since COVID

'This is a mental illness'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 2:46pm
(THE BLAZE) – Sunny Hostin, a co-host on "The View," faced online ridicule when she revealed that she had avoided going into grocery stores since the pandemic and instead had delivery people go in her place.

The hosts were discussing their shopping habits when Hostin made the admission on the show Wednesday.

"I don’t like a supermarket. I haven't been in a supermarket since COVID – for about three years," she said. "That's when I discovered Instacart. And I give them a big tip because they don't always pay their people well. And it’s – So, that’s been an issue I think for the company," Hostin continued. "But man, you can get toiletries, you can get fire logs, you know, those big Bounty towels you don't want to carry."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
