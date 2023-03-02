A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
House Republicans accuse Biden admin of creating 'authoritarian-style' digital dollar

Wants to stop 'unelected bureaucrats' from taking over money supply

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 4:14pm
(Unsplash)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – President Joe Biden and his administration are attempting to develop an “authoritarian-style” and “surveillance-style” digital U.S. dollar through executive orders, warned House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) on Feb. 28.

The four-term congressman recently introduced the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act to prohibit “unelected bureaucrats” in Washington from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that critics argue could diminish Americans’ financial privacy rights.

The bill, which has several Republican co-sponsors, including Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Young Kim (R-Calif.), would also ensure that the Federal Reserve is held accountable in its research and development of a digital dollar.

Read the full story ›

