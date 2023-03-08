House Republicans to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail

(ABC NEWS) -- Republicans on the House Oversight Committee said Wednesday they are planning a visit with some defendants who are being held in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer of Kentucky and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also sits on the panel, told ABC News that the committee is planning to send a letter this week to lawmakers regarding the planned visit to the Washington, D.C., detention facility.

Greene said the visit would focus on the conditions of those jailed over Jan. 6, including what she claimed to be "reports of abuse."

