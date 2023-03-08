A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.YOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

House Republicans to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail

'They're not allowed to see their families, many times are not allowed to see their attorneys'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 8, 2023 at 6:34pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash)

(Photo by Saad Chaudhry on Unsplash)

(ABC NEWS) -- Republicans on the House Oversight Committee said Wednesday they are planning a visit with some defendants who are being held in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer of Kentucky and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who also sits on the panel, told ABC News that the committee is planning to send a letter this week to lawmakers regarding the planned visit to the Washington, D.C., detention facility.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Greene said the visit would focus on the conditions of those jailed over Jan. 6, including what she claimed to be "reports of abuse."

TRENDING: Beloved kids' author says his books were unknowingly 'sanitized' to be more 'current'

SPECIAL OFFER: Get the one book that definitively exposes how the events of Jan. 6, 2021, are being exploited by the Democratic Party and the national news media to criminalize political protest and free speech in America. President Donald Trump praises investigative reporter Julie Kelly’s sensational book, “January 6: How Democrats Used the Capitol Protest to Launch A War on Terror Against the Political Right” as “a complete exposé of the left’s efforts to create violence and then exploit the violence to smear the Republican Party." Get your copy of Julie Kelly’s “January 6” at a DISCOUNTED PRICE at the WND SUPERSTORE!

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Goldie Hawn blasts cancel culture, says it's ruining comedy
House Republicans to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
Dow finishes slightly lower as traders consider a faster Fed tightening cycle
'Absolute nightmare': State votes down recreational pot after years of cannabis chaos
State wants to punish cities for having 'male' and 'female' options on marriage forms
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×