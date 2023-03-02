A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Huge city's largest abortion clinic permanently closes

Had been killing babies for 50 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIFE NEWS) – Southwestern Women’s Center will permanently close after March 2, 2023, according to a statement on its website. Southwestern Women’s Center stood as the largest abortion facility in Dallas for 50 years.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade last June, the facility ceased committing elective abortions and operated as an “abortion travel agency,” sending pregnant women out of state.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Over its tenure, Southwestern Women’s Center killed thousands of children whose lives can never be replaced.

TRENDING: This is ruff: Lady Gaga sued by woman who returned her pets for not paying $500,000 reward

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nearly half of Dems say Biden unfit for 2nd term
From concerning to terrifying: 7 horrible milestones on horizon for bloated federal budget
Huge city's largest abortion clinic permanently closes
Asbury revival attendee is diagnosed with measles
In remote Himalayan desert, Buddhists, Muslims, Christians unite to protect land, heritage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×