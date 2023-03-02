Huge city's largest abortion clinic permanently closes

(LIFE NEWS) – Southwestern Women’s Center will permanently close after March 2, 2023, according to a statement on its website. Southwestern Women’s Center stood as the largest abortion facility in Dallas for 50 years.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade last June, the facility ceased committing elective abortions and operated as an “abortion travel agency,” sending pregnant women out of state.

Over its tenure, Southwestern Women’s Center killed thousands of children whose lives can never be replaced.

