HealthTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Huge city's massive rat infestation is also carrying COVID-19, study reveals

Rodents susceptible to infection from Alpha, Delta, Omicron variants

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2023 at 3:28pm
(STUDY FINDS) – New York City’s rat problem may be even worse than anyone thinks. It turns out the filthy rodents can carry COVID-19, a new study warns. Researchers are revealing that rats are susceptible to infection from the Alpha, Delta, and Omicron variants.

Previous studies have discovered rats in Hong Kong and Belgium carrying the virus as they roamed the streets — possibly coming into contact with pedestrians. Now, scientists have evidence that rats in the sewer systems and streets of New York City are also carrying the virus.

Biologists collected samples from 79 rats in the Big Apple. After running various tests, they found that 13, or just under 17 percent, tested positive for COVID-19.

