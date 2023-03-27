Huge number of Dems say indicting Trump would be 'abuse' by D.A.

The radical branch of the Democratic Party certainly has spent much time and effort trying to assemble something they can use to make sure President Trump doesn't win the presidency again.

There were those multiple – failed – impeach-and-remove attempts orchestrated by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. There was the partisan Pelosi committee set up to try to find a way to blame the Jan. 6, 2021, events on Trump.

There now are a couple of "investigations" of Trump that experts have condemned as nothing but political prosecutions.

It seems many Americans actually see that for the "outrageous abuse of power" those prosecutions would be – including, significantly, 46% of Democrats.

A report at Breitbart News indicated that number of Dems believe a prosecution of Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg would be an "outrageous abuse of power" by Bragg, who lets "violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump."

The results come from Rasmussen Reports.

The report said, "The survey found respondents split, as 49 percent approve of bringing criminal charges against Trump in the Stormy Daniels-related case, while 47 percent disapprove of that move. However, while 78 percent of Democrats at least somewhat agree with that move, 46 percent actually believe that a prosecution would be an 'outrageous abuse of power.'"

Well over half of independents and fully 77% of Republicans agreed that it would be an abuse.

Rasmussen explained, "Attitudes toward Bragg’s case against Trump are largely divided along party lines. While a majority (52%) of Democrats say it is Very Likely that Trump committed crimes, that belief is shared by only 14% of Republicans and 31% of voters not affiliated with either major party. Similarly, 58% of Democrats, but just 15% of Republicans and 29% of unaffiliated voters, Strongly Approve of the Manhattan DA bringing criminal charges against Trump."

The survey, from March 22-23 and 26, covered 964 likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

It aligned with other surveys that document how most voters see the Dems' attacks on Trump as "political."

Another recent poll also showed 37.5% said an indictment would not hurt Trump, and 36.8% said it would help.

