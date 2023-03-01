Hurray, we're No. 25! Biden's economy has disturbing news

There are few high school or college football or basketball teams that would cheer being No. 25.

And that's the state of the economic freedom for the United States, according to a new report.

Fox News has documented the American position in the index of global economic freedom has fallen … again.

And it's at a low point for several decades.

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' more than doubles industry estimates at box office on opening weekend

It is the Heritage Foundation's 2023 Index of Economic Freedom that has concluded the United States dropped to 25th place globally over what researchers behind the evaluation charge is the country's runaway government spending as well as its deficits.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The evaluation considered the positions of 184 nations from 2021 to 2022.

The report concluded that the economy worldwide mostly is "unfree."

Are Biden snd Democrats destroying America's economy on purpose? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"This really should be a wake-up call if you're looking at the United States," explained Joel Griffith, a research fellow in the Thomas A. Roe Institute for economic policy studies at The Heritage Foundation.

"We've been doing this report now since the 1990s, and based on our metrics, this is the lowest the United States has ever ranked in the index as far as the total score."

The report explained, "Especially notable is the continuing decline within the ‘mostly free’ category of the United States, whose score plummeted to 70.6, its lowest level ever in the 29-year history of the Index. The U.S. is now the world’s 25th-freest economy. The major causative factor in the erosion of America’s economic freedom is excessive government spending, which has resulted in mounting deficit and debt burdens."

The United States, which is forecast to add $19 trillion to its debt on the coming years, dropped a full five places from just a year ago.

Griffith continued, "We've seen a lot of countries across the world engaging in dangerous monetary policy with their central banks printing too much currency and with overspending. The United States has been one of the worst offenders over the past two and a half years, and that's a large part of why we have sunk in the rankings when it comes to our debt load and government size, which is really dragging us down and making us less competitive."

The report blames excessive government spending by the U.S. administration of Joe Biden as the reason for the troubling results.

The freest economies? Singapore, Switzerland, Ireland, Taiwan.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].