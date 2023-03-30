India's grid strained by burgeoning power demand

(ZEROHEDGE) – India’s electricity transmission system is coming under increasing strain as booming power demand outstrips growth in despatchable generation.
Mild temperatures in February and March have masked the struggle to meet fast-growing loads from industry as well as for refrigeration and air-conditioning.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
But periods of more severe temperatures between April and September are likely to reveal the increasingly thin margin of spare generation.
TRENDING: 'Potentially catastrophic': Musk, Wozniak push A.I. moratorium