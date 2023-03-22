Infamous atheist Richard Dawkins goes public on gender

(FOX NEWS) -- During a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, famed atheist and biologist Richard Dawkins declared that "there are two sexes, and that’s all there is to it."

He added that LGBTQ activists looking to discredit the reality of two biological sexes are pushing "utter nonsense."

Dawkins further noted that those going after Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her commitment to the reality of two sexes are "bullies."

