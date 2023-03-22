A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S. WorldWND HEALTH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Infamous atheist Richard Dawkins goes public on gender

Says LGBTQ activists discrediting reality of two biological sexes are pushing 'utter nonsense'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 21, 2023 at 9:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Richard Dawkins

(FOX NEWS) -- During a recent interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, famed atheist and biologist Richard Dawkins declared that "there are two sexes, and that’s all there is to it."

He added that LGBTQ activists looking to discredit the reality of two biological sexes are pushing "utter nonsense."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Dawkins further noted that those going after Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling for her commitment to the reality of two sexes are "bullies."

TRENDING: 29-year-old professor suddenly drops dead while playing basketball on campus

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Infamous atheist Richard Dawkins goes public on gender
Bruce Willis' wife posts heartbreaking update about celebrating anniversary
Mom treated like a terrorist, 'demonized' for questioning sexual posters in elementary school
'She was dead before the prayer, and alive after'
U.S. bishops warn against Catholic doctors performing gender transitions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×