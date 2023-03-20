'Insane': U.S. company reports Mexican military seized its property

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe is challenging the Joe Biden administration to start doing its duty to protect the United States.

The challenge comes after the Mexican military apparently took over property belonging to an American construction company.

Getting pretty used to the Biden administration letting China and Russia kick sand in our faces (covid and fentanyl deaths, spy balloons, taking down U.S. MQ-9 Reaper)—but now Mexico, too? The Biden administration needs to engage immediately to defend a U.S. company and to… https://t.co/WFjFueUmNw — John Ratcliffe (@JohnRatcliffe) March 20, 2023

On social media, he said, "Getting pretty used to the Biden administration letting China and Russia kick sand in our faces (covid and fentanyl deaths, spy balloons, taking down U.S. MQ-9 Reaper) – but now Mexico, too? The Biden administration needs to engage immediately to defend a U.S. company…."

A report from Just the News explained Vulcan Materials reported "armed Mexican forces took over its marine terminal in southeast Mexico.

It was Cliff Sims, a former Trump administration intel official, who posted on social media a video of the incident, from earlier this month.

🚨 WATCH: The Mexican military seized a U.S. company’s (Vulcan Materials) marine terminal in Mexico. This is insane, @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 More from Bloomberg —> “Vulcan Facility Seizure Adds to Tension Between US and Mexico” https://t.co/el9GMN1Nv8 pic.twitter.com/gvj40ziefz — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) March 19, 2023

He noted, "This is insane."

The video shows Mexican military officials, police units and others entering the property.

Vulcan chairman J. Thomas Hill told Esteban Moctezuma, Mexico's ambassador to the U.S., that the seizure is "illegal."

He explained CEMEX, a Mexican corporation, worked with the government to take over Vulcan's property and it still "illegally" occupies it.

He said, "I am writing to request that your government immediately order its forces and officials to leave our private property. The government's participation in this gross violation of our property rights is yet another example of the government's arbitrary and illegal treatment of Vulcan and its investments in Mexico. This occupation must cease immediately."

