Insurrection not! Most Americans say FEDS instigated Jan. 6

Sixty-one percent of Americans in a new poll think it's likely that government agents helped provoke the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol, which Democrat leaders and most of the liberal media have labeled an "insurrection."

The survey by Rasmussen Reports of 1,000 "U.S. likely voters" contacted Feb. 26-28 also found overwhelming majorities in favor of releasing all the surveillance video footage of the Jan. 6 events, after a politically-charged, Democrat-led investigation into Jan. 6 released only partial portions of the videos.

"Sixty-one percent (61%) of voters believe it is likely that undercover government agents helped provoke the Capitol riot, including 39% who think it’s Very Likely. Thirty percent (30%) don’t think it’s likely undercover agents helped provoke the riot, including 18% who say it is Not At All Likely," reports Rasmussen.

Seventy percent of Republicans, and 57 percent of both Democrats and unaffiliated voters, believe it is "at least somewhat likely" that undercover government agents helped provoke the Capitol riot," the survey found.

Meanwhile, a new federal GAO report "faulted a number of law enforcement agencies for allowing the riot to develop" on Jan. 6, WND reports. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Leader Chuck Schumer refused President Trump's offer of security help that day, and with chaos growing, numerous live J6 videos show people streaming into the Capitol building with security guards holding the door open for them and even taking selfies with rally attendees.

Regarding the release of J6 surveillance video, "Eighty-six percent (86%) of Republicans, 78% of Democrats, and 75% of voters not affiliated with either major party believe it is important that the public be able to view all the videos of the Capitol riot," according to Rasmussen, which reported the results Thursday.

Only 17 percent of those polled did not think it's important for the public to see all the Jan. 6 videos, the poll found.

Last month, Gateway Pundit and various conservative social media accounts publicized newly released J6 video showing D.C. police firing stun guns into peaceful protesters protesting at the Capitol, as WND reported. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has pledged full access to 41,000 hours of J6 surveillance video to Fox News journalist and talk show host Tucker Carlson. McCarthy said the full array of video footage also will be made available to J6 defendants.

Only 47 percent of all "Likely Voters" polled said they think the Democrat-run congressional committee investigating Jan. 6 "did a good or excellent job," while 38 percent said it did a "poor job."

Here are some other findings from the poll:

"Voters under 40 are more likely than their elders to suspect the Capitol riot was provoked by undercover agents"

A majority of voters don’t think President Joe Biden "has kept his campaign promise to unite Americans"

One-third of those polled endorse a GOP congresswoman’s recent call for a “national divorce” between red states and blue states

Most voters give the federal government low ratings for its response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

