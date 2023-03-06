Intoxicated passenger arrested after allegedly urinating on another flyer

(FOX NEWS) -- A college student was arrested Saturday for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger while intoxicated during an American Airlines flight from New York to India, according to reports.

Indian News Agency ANI reported that the urinating passenger is a 21-year-old college student in the U.S. with Indian citizenship.

An airline spokesman told FOX Business AA Flight 292 was met by local law enforcement upon its arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport just before 10 p.m. local time.

