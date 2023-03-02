Iran investigates poisoning of hundreds of schoolgirls with toxic gas

(BBC) – Almost 700 girls have been poisoned by toxic gas in Iran since November, in what many believe is a deliberate attempt to force their schools to shut.

No girls have died, but dozens have suffered respiratory problems, nausea, dizziness and fatigue.

"It became evident that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed down," the deputy health minister said on Sunday.

