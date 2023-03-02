A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Iran investigates poisoning of hundreds of schoolgirls with toxic gas

'They want girls to stay at home'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2023 at 5:14pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BBC) – Almost 700 girls have been poisoned by toxic gas in Iran since November, in what many believe is a deliberate attempt to force their schools to shut.

No girls have died, but dozens have suffered respiratory problems, nausea, dizziness and fatigue.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It became evident that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed down," the deputy health minister said on Sunday.

TRENDING: This is ruff: Lady Gaga sued by woman who returned her pets for not paying $500,000 reward

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Iran investigates poisoning of hundreds of schoolgirls with toxic gas
China to import records amounts of Russian oil in defiance of U.S.-led sanctions
House Republicans accuse Biden admin of creating 'authoritarian-style' digital dollar
Electric vehicle startups see demand fade, supply chain issues linger
Man dies after contracting brain-eating infection from rinsing sinuses with tap water
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×