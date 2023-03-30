A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Netanyahu called for temporary halt to controversial overhaul

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 5:33pm
(DW) – After three months of rapidly growing nationwide protests by opponents of the government's controversial judicial overhaul, Israel's political crisis boiled over on Monday and nearly shut down the country.

Emma Tukatly is one of those who has been out in the streets demonstrating for the past three months against the planned legislation. She expressed joy that the country's largest and most influential trade union, the Histadrut, had joined a general strike to protest the contested changes to limit the powers of the nation's Supreme Court.

"When I saw the Histadrut coming into the strike, besides all the business people of Israel, I get goosebumps even now. I was in front of the TV with my husband and we were crying," Tukatly, who runs her own business and is an activist in the anti-government protest group "Pink Front," told DW.

Read the full story ›

