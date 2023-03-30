A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Italian doctor suspended for suggesting autopsies of sudden deaths

Medical authorities not interested in learning cause

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 30, 2023 at 2:41pm
(Image by Hilary Clark from Pixabay)

(IGOR CHUDOV) – Italian doctor Valerio Petterle was publicly asked about sudden deaths. He suggested that sudden deaths of adults are on the rise and recommended doing more autopsies to discover why people are dying unexpectedly. For this suggestion, Dr. Petterle was suspended for two months.

Italian medical authorities and boards are not interested in doing autopsies to understand excess mortality in Italy. Instead, they suspended the doctor, who suggested looking into the sudden deaths of Italians.

The Italian health authorities have a problem they should investigate: in 2022, Italy had excess mortality of 11-25%.

Read the full story ›

