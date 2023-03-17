A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Italy won't bow to powerful elites in favor of open borders, insists Meloni

More than 20,000 people have reached shores so far this year

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 17, 2023 at 2:53pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Giorgia Meloni (Video screenshot)

Giorgia Meloni (Video screenshot)

(RMX) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told political opponents on Wednesday she will not bow to the political pressure exerted by powerful elites in favor of open borders.

Speaking during Question Time in the Chamber of Deputies, Meloni responded to questions related to her government’s handling of the ever-increasing migratory pressure in the Mediterranean following government data published this week that revealed more than 20,000 people have now reached the country so far this year.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“As long as there are departures on boats in bad condition, navigating in bad weather conditions, there will be loss of life,” she told parliamentary colleagues.

TRENDING: 4 common Christian misconceptions about end times

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Italy won't bow to powerful elites in favor of open borders, insists Meloni
2.5 tons of uranium missing from Libya
North Korea wants to 'strike fear' with newest missile launch
Fauci says Americans will be 'required' to get yearly booster for foreseeable future
State's lieutenant governor ripped for saying parents must 'believe' when kids 'tell us who they are'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×