Italy won't bow to powerful elites in favor of open borders, insists Meloni

(RMX) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told political opponents on Wednesday she will not bow to the political pressure exerted by powerful elites in favor of open borders.

Speaking during Question Time in the Chamber of Deputies, Meloni responded to questions related to her government’s handling of the ever-increasing migratory pressure in the Mediterranean following government data published this week that revealed more than 20,000 people have now reached the country so far this year.

“As long as there are departures on boats in bad condition, navigating in bad weather conditions, there will be loss of life,” she told parliamentary colleagues.

