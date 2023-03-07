Jan. 6 footage shows Jan. 6 committee and media 'lied'

There long have been reports that some of the "rioters" during the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol, in which there were some election protesters who did vandalism, were allowed into the building by security officers.

Now video showing exactly that has been revealed.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy granted "Tucker Carlson Tonight" access to some 40,000 hours of security camera film from the Capitol – video that has been concealed by Democrats from the public for over two years – and it shows, Carlson explained, that "lawmakers and the media were 'lying' about the events that took place on Jan. 6," Fox News documented.

"Capitol police officers were seen escorting Jacob Chansley, a Navy veteran widely referred to in the liberal media as the 'QAnon Shaman,' around the building without incident. Carlson reported that officers were seen showing Chansley around, even trying to open locked doors for him. At one point, at least nine police officers were seen in close proximity to Chansley, and none of them slowed him down, as Carlson noted," the report said.

The Daily Mail confirmed, in fact, in footage screened on his show, Chansley was apparently seen being escorted into the Senate by Capitol police officers.

Carlson also reported Democrats used Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick’s death for their political agenda.

The video, never seen before, was released on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday.

The evidence appeared to destroy multiple "narratives" that have been pushed by the now-defunct Democrat-controlled House Select Committee and legacy media, the report said.

The footage shows Trump supporters "peacefully touring the building, 'sightseers' as Carlson put it, but the footage of the rioters overwhelmingly consumed the news coverage of Jan. 6, which many in D.C. have compared to 9/11 and the attack on Pearl Harbor," Fox reported.

The report noted Chansley later was arrested and charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds." He was ordered to spend nearly four years in jail.

"If he was in fact committing such a grave crime, why didn't the officers who were standing right next to him place him under arrest?" Carlson challenged.

New York Post commentator Miranda Devine noted the apparent misinformation on which the case against Chansley was based.

"You can see the way those people were walking through the Capitol… they are walking meekly, politely queuing, very peaceable. They don't mean any harm. They are treating the Capitol with reverence," Devine told Carlson. "That doesn't excuse the others, the minority of the protesters who did break windows and fight police and injure police and cause mayhem. But the people who are now being picked up and some of them have been jailed without trial for months, even years on end, did not commit violence. They walked through open doors, they were escorted by police, they felt that this was okay. And I think Jacob Chansley is a classic example of that."

A second series of clips from the footage appeared to destroy the "widely promoted narrative by Democrats and the media that the events of Jan. 6 was a 'deadly insurrection,' often citing the death of police officers," the report said.

Several officers died by suicide after the riot, while others died of natural causes. Only one person, an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed by a Capitol police officer,

But Officer Brian Sicknick became a household name after the events, which Democrats repeatedly have insisted was an "insurrection" largely because they want to tar President Trump with that label for his encouragement to the crowd to go and "protest peacefully" at the building.

Carlson noted, "Deadly insurrection. Everything about that phrase is a lie. Very little about January 6 was organized or violent. Surveillance video from inside the Capitol shows mostly peaceful chaos."

The media alleged Sicknick was "attacked" by the mob and falsely claimed was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher.

"Sicknick was seen walking normally while guiding Trump supporters out of the building as he wore a helmet, which appears to contradict the media narrative that he died of a head injury," the report said.

Carlson explained, "This tape overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie that Democrats told us about January 6th.

He charged, of the partisan committee ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi staged to "investigate" the events, "They lied about the police officer they claimed to revere. If they were willing to do that, then their dishonesty knew no limits."

Charlie Hurt, a Washington Times opinion editor, said the politicians and press who "peddled" the Sicknick story, "sick," Fox reported.

Yet another clip showed Ray Epps, who urged Trump supporters to go into the Capitol the night before the Jan. 6 riot but hasn't been charged, on the grounds half an hour after the time he said he was heading back in his hotel.

Carlson explained making a false claim to congressional investigators is itself a crime.

Fox reported, "Carlson also refuted the viral footage singling out Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who the House Select Committee claimed "fled" from the mob in a cowardly manner when in reality the full footage shows he was among several lawmakers who were rushed away from the Capitol by police with him on the tail end of the group."

