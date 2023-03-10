A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithHEARTLESS HOLLYWOOD
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Jane Fonda suggests 'murder' to fight abortion laws in wild appearance on 'The View'

Co-host hastily says actress was 'kidding' as audience erupts with laughter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:28pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Jane Fonda (video screenshot)

Jane Fonda (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Hollywood icon and far-left activist Jane Fonda suggested abortion-seeking women shouldn’t abide by laws and could even resort to "murder" in order to have control of their bodies on Friday during a wild appearance on "The View."

"We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives," Fonda said. "We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are. We're not going back."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Co-host Sonny Hostin smiled as she said, "That’s the activist," and co-host Joy Behar was heard responding, "That’s Jane."

TRENDING: Bill forces parents to undergo 'vaccine education' before exempting kids from mandates

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jane Fonda suggests 'murder' to fight abortion laws in wild appearance on 'The View'
World's longest-lasting cyclone to hit Africa a 2nd time
German shooting: 7 dead including 1 unborn child at Jehovah's Witness meeting
Yet another country begins to move away from child sex changes
Perth Mint sold billions in diluted gold to China, tried to cover it up
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×