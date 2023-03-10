Jane Fonda suggests 'murder' to fight abortion laws in wild appearance on 'The View'

(FOX NEWS) – Hollywood icon and far-left activist Jane Fonda suggested abortion-seeking women shouldn’t abide by laws and could even resort to "murder" in order to have control of their bodies on Friday during a wild appearance on "The View."

"We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body, of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives," Fonda said. "We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are. We're not going back."

Co-host Sonny Hostin smiled as she said, "That’s the activist," and co-host Joy Behar was heard responding, "That’s Jane."

