Jesus is coming soon – here's the proof

"And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?" – Matthew 24:3

Jesus is coming soon – and, boy, has he had it with this world.

I don't know if it'll be seven years or slightly more – maybe even less. Things could get much worse.

The conditions are getting serious. The battle lines are just what we would expect on the precipice of calamity. If you're not familiar with what Jesus said about the state of the world before He's had enough, listen up – or read it for yourself.

"And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you," He said. "For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many."

Deception. Have we ever lived in a world that was more deceptive – when people are literally going to and fro spreading disinformation with abandon? Think about it. We live in a world marked by disinformation and misinformation. It's a confusing time spiritually – in every way you look at it.

We have government, not just in the United States of America, but almost everywhere, sowing delusion about sex. Whereas God made people with one of two sexes, in 2023, we now are told that there are 94 genders and still counting. Children are asked routinely, even as pre-schoolers, to identify themselves to teachers, not necessarily to parents, with one or more of these labels. These are innocent kids who can't even read and don't know any better. They are being programmed, indoctrinated. They are being turned away from their parents. It's devious. It's a real hate crime. And it's happening everywhere at an alarming rate.

But that's not the end of the story.

Once they have kids buying into this perversion, then comes the chemical and barbaric surgical treatments they don't need to tell their parents about – castration and breast removal and permanent disfigurement. It's big money, and the government pays the tab.

It's a real-life horror show. And it's coming to a school near you – or is already there. But this is just one kind of deception taking place around the world.

How much longer will this kind of monstrous abomination take place? What will come next? Who wants to live in a world like this?

Meanwhile, adults, especially the handicapped, are increasingly being encouraged to get out of the way, to kill themselves – they're taking up too much space! I kid you not. More states are legally allowed to suggest this to those not considered worthy of life itself.

Is that any surprise in the age of planned pandemics and abortion on demand?

Don't blame God. He didn't do this. It's not what he wanted. It's what evil men and the dark spiritual forces want for us. He gave us the rules for life in abundance, but precious few obey them. He gives us many chances, but only a few listen to God, the Creator of life. That's why Jesus came to earth and told us about deception. But that's only the start. It's going to get worse – believe it or not. Much worse.

"For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many," Jesus said in Matthew 24:5-12. "And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows. Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake. And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold."

But here's the good news

"But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved," Jesus said in Matthew 24:13-14. "And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come."

He even told us when He would come – and what to do and which book to read, in Matthew 15: "When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation, spoken of by Daniel the prophet, stand in the holy place, (whoso readeth, let him understand:)."

I know it's a little confusing but not as confusing as this world. I won't try to explain it all today. But He is near – virtually at the door now.

It's time to repent. That's all you have to do. That's what he came for – to tell us to sin no more.

