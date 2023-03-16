A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Jesus Revolution' passes $40 million to become studio's highest-grossing film since 2019

'The numbers are incredible, especially coming out of a pandemic'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 16, 2023 at 1:36pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(BREITBART) – Jesus Revolution, a faith-based film starring Jonathan Roumie and Kelsey Grammer, has surged past $40 million at the box office and has become entertainment company Lionsgate’s highest-grossing film since 2019.

The film has earned $40,862,465 as of March 13 since its Feb. 24 release date, according to Box Office Mojo. That puts the film in the top spot for Lionsgate since the pandemic, surpassing the Ryan Reynolds-starring action-comedy Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,, which only earned $38 million in 2021.

“The numbers are incredible, especially coming out of a pandemic,” producer Kevin Downes told Christian Headlines. Downes also said he was amazed that so many were still “coming out in droves,” and that the audiences “are not going away.”

