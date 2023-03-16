'Jesus Revolution' passes $40 million to become studio's highest-grossing film since 2019

(BREITBART) – Jesus Revolution, a faith-based film starring Jonathan Roumie and Kelsey Grammer, has surged past $40 million at the box office and has become entertainment company Lionsgate’s highest-grossing film since 2019.

The film has earned $40,862,465 as of March 13 since its Feb. 24 release date, according to Box Office Mojo. That puts the film in the top spot for Lionsgate since the pandemic, surpassing the Ryan Reynolds-starring action-comedy Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,, which only earned $38 million in 2021.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The numbers are incredible, especially coming out of a pandemic,” producer Kevin Downes told Christian Headlines. Downes also said he was amazed that so many were still “coming out in droves,” and that the audiences “are not going away.”

TRENDING: Mom of 3 wheelchair-bound after savage attack: Suspect reportedly shadowed her for miles before striking

Read the full story ›