Joe Biden has been on vacation 40 PERCENT of his presidency!

A social media statement from RNC Research has revealed the huge and extended absences from the White House during Joe Biden's presidency.

So far anyway.

The report documents he's taken 305 days of vacation.

See the result.

TRENDING: 'Jesus Revolution' more than doubles industry estimates at box office on opening weekend

Since taking office, Joe Biden has spent 305 DAYS — 40% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/IcDzBdPqUA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2023

Comments, all anonymous, that followed the posting varied, including many that revolved around the theme that it was not necessarily bad to have Biden on vacation.

"C'mon RNC, why are you complaining. Give him another ice cream cone and send him back to Delaware. The country will be a whole lot safer."

Do you want Joe Biden to be 'on the job' more often? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 7% (1 Votes) 93% (13 Votes)

Another, identifying himself as "Jesus," said the fact he's been able to "accomplish so much" while literally being absent "would make republicans (sic) embarrassed."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Another noted: "Imagine how much worse things would be if he worked full time."

"More gets 'accomplished, when Corn Pop is on vacation," also appeared, as did, "Longer he's away from WH, less damage he can do."

"Who knew POTUS was a part-time gig!" said yet another.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Long the world’s most Christian nation, America today is being taken over by a new “official” national religion, one being imposed on the entire populace by every major societal institution, from government, media and big tech, to academia, entertainment and business.

This new state religion is Wokeism. “Going woke” conjures up visions of someone claiming to be acutely sensitive (“awake”) to “systemic social and political injustice.” And not just alleged bigotry against blacks, but toward every other “minority” as well, from LGBT folk – especially everything transgender and “nonbinary” – to “undocumented immigrants.” All of them, being VICTIMS, intrinsically more virtuous than the shameful oppressor class: primarily heterosexual white males.

This new “woke” consciousness has turned America upside-down – from the nationwide Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, to tearing down of historic monuments, to demanding multi-million-dollar reparation payments for blacks, to appointing transgenders as top government officials, to rampant reverse discrimination in every area of life, to the U.S. military imposing mandatory “diversity training” and transgender pronoun use on all personnel, causing recruitment to disastrously plummet.

Yet there is hope. Being “saved” – which in Wokeism is called being “woke” – is largely a matter of worshipping victimhood by becoming an “ally” and “defender” of all the many victim classes, and a determined enemy of the straight white male oppressor class. Thus, “joining the righteous” as an ally – even if one is cursed to be a straight white male – opens the door mercifully for salvation, even to the most wretched.

That is the power of the religion of Wokeism. And it’s explored as never before in the February 2023 issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine. If you’ve ever wondered, for example, exactly how the most radical elements in American society are successfully pressuring the biggest corporations into adopting the most outrageous and immoral policies imaginable, even when doing so permanently damages and devalues the company, the stunning answers are in this issue of Whistleblower, titled “WOKEISM: AMERICA’S OFFICIAL STATE RELIGION.”



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].