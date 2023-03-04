Juror says Murdaugh's testimony was a booger-blowing bluff

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Trevor Schakohl
Daily Caller News Foundation
One of the jurors who convicted former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh of murdering his wife Maggie and 22-year-old son accused him of grossly feigning grief in testimony, according to ABC News.
Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for the murders, and juror Craig Moyer told the outlet that the jury decided to convict him after about 45 minutes to an hour of deliberation. Moyer argued he “didn’t see any true remorse” in Murdaugh’s testimony during the trial, denying that the defendant ever truly cried on the stand.
“All he did was blow snot,” Moyer said. A huge booger had fallen onto Murdaugh’s nose, as he testified Feb. 23.
WATCH:
Moyer said the video taken at the crime scene featuring Murdaugh’s audible voice persuaded him of the former lawyer’s guilt, ABC News reported. Murdaugh admitted in trial testimony that he had previously lied about his location minutes before the murders, with his lawyers saying he did so “in the throes of addiction,” according to CNN.
Murdaugh insisted he was innocent at the Friday sentencing hearing and would never hurt his wife and son, but Judge Clifton Newman said Thursday that the jury’s verdict was “supported by the evidence.”
“I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the night times when you’re attempting to go to sleep,” Newman told Murdaugh Friday. “I’m sure they come and visit you, I’m sure,” to which Murdaugh responded, “All day and every night.”
