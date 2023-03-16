Jussie Smollett's appeal takes hit when brothers discuss how he hired them for attack

It was only days ago that lawyers for actor Jussie Smollett filed an appeal, demanding a new trial on his conviction for having staged a hoax hate crime.

They claim he had been promised he wouldn't be prosecuted. And they say his due process rights were violated. And they claim double jeopardy and more.

But all those claims took a serious hit this week when two Nigerian brothers were interviewed about how Smollett had hired them for $3,500 to stage the events that night.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundario reported in a segment on Fox Nation what happened that January night in 2019.

Smollett had reported to police that he was attacked by white supremacists who called him the N-word and hollered, "This is MAGA country."

But the investigation showed Smollett set up the entire episode, "in a shameless bid to coax sympathy from the public."

He was convicted of five felonies in 2021 and jailed for 150 days.

But he's been out since then while his appeal is processed.

In the episode, the brothers took cameras to the spot where they waited on a bench, in the cold, for him to appear at 2 a.m.

"We had no phones because he did not want us to bring any phones," Abimbola said. "He said, 'So we don't lose them.' I don't know if that's really the reason, but you can deduce your own reason."

The brothers reported waiting a short time, then seeing Smollett appear.

They sprang into action, confronting Smollett and "yelling the famous slurs he wanted us to yell."

They reported then they threw the first punches, but "held the blow, of course."

"And then we started tussling, moving around and then I threw him to the ground," Abimbola continued, noting: "He wanted it to look like he fought back. That was very important to him."

The report said eventually, video evidence from more than 55 sources documented that the attack was staged.

The brothers eventually explained to authorities that the actor "designed" the events "with the ultimate goal of being viewed as a hero for not only the LGBTQ community, but to black people as well."

It was the first time the brothers had commented publicly on the events.

Smollett's request for a new trial remains pending.

